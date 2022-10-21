EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

The EU Council calls on European structures to promptly allocate EUR 3 billion of macro-financial assistance promised to Ukraine, according to a statement released on Friday following the summit of European leaders held in Brussels.

"The European Council calls for the timely provision of the remaining EUR 3 billion in macro-financial assistance for Ukraine. It invites the Commission to present, and the Council to work on, a more structural solution for providing assistance to Ukraine," it notes.

"The full potential of the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine should be used to ease its access to the Single Market," the statement notes.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also announced the idea of the European Union allocating EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine every month.