Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

Ukraine held in Kosice (Slovakia) on October 19-20 the XI annual Forum of the Danube Strategy for the Danube region, organized by Ukraine as a result of its chairmanship in the Strategy, the press service of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"The European partners have testified their unquestionable support for Ukraine in its European integration aspirations and the fight against the Russian Federation and expressed their readiness to join joint projects aimed at restoring the destroyed Ukrainian communities," the message reads.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Ihor Korkhovy, European commissioners, representatives of the Ukrainian government, local administrations.

The Forum, which ends the year of Ukraine's chairmanship in the EUSDR, was devoted to two main priorities – "Restoration, development and unity of the Danube region" and "Development of human capital and labor markets".

Taking into account the security situation caused by the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the theme of this year's Forum was aimed at strengthening cooperation of all 14 participating countries in countering the growing challenges and threats caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the energy crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slovenia became the next country to receive the right to chair the ECDR, declaring the continuation of the priorities defined by Ukraine and strengthening the role of the Strategy in European initiatives.