Ukraine launches official marketplace for presentation of domestic manufacturers in world – Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of the official Ukrainian marketplace MadeWithBravery, which is intended for the presentation of domestic manufacturers in the world.
“We are launching the official Ukrainian marketplace MadeWithBravery to present our makers to the world. Strong and creative. 5% of the item cost goes to United24. That's why every purchase is a brick that can rebuild Ukraine,“ the president said.