12:30 31.08.2022

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

Poland and Ukraine will create a working group that will present options for localizing a project to build a cross-border pipeline for transporting vegetable oils from Ukraine to the port of Gdansk, according to the website of the Polish publication wnp.pl.

According to the publication, the Council of Ministers of Poland agreed to conclude a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland, the Ministry of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine regarding the development of a cross-border pipeline project for the transportation of vegetable oils from Ukraine to the port of Gdansk.

"The implementation of the memorandum will contribute to the partial unblocking of Ukrainian exports and increase the food security of developing countries that are threatened by famine. Therefore, this should reduce migration pressure on Europe," the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland is quoted by the publication in a report.

The memorandum will be concluded for three years with an automatic extension for another three years. It involves the creation of a working group that will submit possible options for the location of the project, including the proposed pipeline routes, for approval by the parties. Also, the working group will provide information on possible indicative technical parameters, cost and conditions for the implementation of the project.

The validity of the document can be terminated, but not later than six months before the end of the next period.

According to the publication, Ukraine is a significant global producer and exporter of grain and vegetable oils. Prior to the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine, more than 90% of these products were exported through the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. At the same time, food shortages cause imbalances in global markets, and can lead to starvation in countries that are especially dependent on food imports.

