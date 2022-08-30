Economy

13:42 30.08.2022

Ukraine counts on support for start of joining OECD during its Council's Sept meeting – Shmyhal

Ukraine is counting on support for the start of the procedure for joining the OECD during the September meeting of the Council of the Organization, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine's goal is to gain full membership both in the European Union and in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This was stated during a public discussion 'Cooperation with the OECD and new horizons for the Ukrainian anti-corruption agenda' with the participation of Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.

The prime minister said the authorities are striving for the restoration of Ukraine to be based on reliable international standards and contribute to global prosperity.

"Therefore, Ukraine has already applied to join the OECD and the Working Group on Bribery. We count on support for the start of the procedure for joining the Organization during the September meeting of the OECD Council," he said.

