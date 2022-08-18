Economy

11:27 18.08.2022

Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

3 min read
Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'RD' (restricted default).

"The upgrade of Ukraine's LTFC IDR to 'CC' follows the execution of consent solicitation on 11 August to restructure external debt, which we deem constitutes completion of a distressed debt exchange (DDE), curing the 'restricted default," Fitch said in a report.

Fitch said that near $6 billion of principal and interest on Ukraine's Eurobonds has been deferred by 24 months, alleviating external debt servicing pressure, in the context of weakening international reserves and acute war-related spending needs.

At the same time, as Fitch said, the 'CC' rating reflects unresolved debt sustainability risks resulting from Russia's attack and Ukraine's highly stressed public and external finances and macro-financial position.

Fitch expects the war to extend well into 2023, driving public debt above 100% of GDP, adding to the already huge costs to infrastructure and economic output, and fuelling inflationary and external pressures, while deficit financing sources remain uncertain.

"A broader restructuring of the government's commercial debt is therefore probable in our view, although the timing is uncertain," Fitch said, adding that it could potentially be in 2024.

Fitch also said that the prospects of a negotiated political settlement over the war with Russia are weak. The Ukrainian government appears unlikely to cede any substantial territory lost to Russia, and we anticipate President Putin will continue to pursue an objective of undermining the sovereign independence of Ukraine. "It is unclear either side will have sufficient military superiority to deliver on objectives, which could result in a long-drawn-out conflict," Fitch said.

Fitch forecasts the economy contracts 33% this year, with a shallow recovery of 4% in 2023. Fitch projects inflation to accelerate from 22.2% in July to 30.0% at end-2022 due to monetary financing, ongoing supply chain disruptions, weak monetary policy transmission and the hryvnia depreciation, and to remain high in 2023, averaging 20.0%.

International reserves fell $5.7 billion to $22.4 billion in the four months to end-July driven by financial account outflows. Fitch projects the current account will return to a deficit of 1.7% of GDP in 2023, putting further pressure on international reserves.

Fitch forecasts the general government deficit rises to 28.6% of GDP in 2022 and remains large in 2023, at 21.9%, due to the ongoing war effort and need to replace critical infrastructure.

According to the report, Fitch does not consider there has been a material change in the default risk on Ukraine's local-currency debt since the agency downgraded the Long-Term Local-Currency (LTLC) IDR to 'CCC-' on 22 July.

"The lower default risk than on foreign-currency debt partly reflects the greater disincentive for the government to restructure local-currency debt, given 47% is held by NBU, a further 40% by banks, and just 6% by non-residents, and the absence of strong international pressure to bring domestic debt into a restructuring process," Fitch said.

Tags: #ukraine #fitch_ratings

MORE ABOUT

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

19:35 17.08.2022
Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

14:18 16.08.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 200 mln of interest-free loan from Italy for teachers' salaries

Ukraine receives EUR 200 mln of interest-free loan from Italy for teachers' salaries

10:35 11.08.2022
Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

10:22 09.08.2022
USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

17:54 08.08.2022
Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

13:10 06.08.2022
Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

11:21 06.08.2022
Italy grants Ukraine EUR 200 mln preferential loan for teachers' salaries

Italy grants Ukraine EUR 200 mln preferential loan for teachers' salaries

16:34 05.08.2022
USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

15:34 05.08.2022
Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

LATEST

Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

USA to buy $68 mln worth of wheat from Ukraine through WFP to mitigate global food crisis – Blinken

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Rada adopts law on 'customs visa-free regime'

AD
AD
AD
AD