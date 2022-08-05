Economy

16:34 05.08.2022

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), within the framework of the Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI) under the sub-grant program on supporting Ukrainian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) dealing with producing and trading in grains to have access to grain storage and drying services will issue up to 15 sub-grants for a total amount of about UAH 300 million to Ukrainian farmers.

According to a press release from the organization on Friday, the funds will be allocated to provide resource, technical and expert support to MSMEs to help them preserve their grown grain products and strengthen business resilience in times of war.

The sub-grant funds will be used to purchase means of production, including agricultural equipment for finishing, drying and storage of grain; consumables for grain storage; materials for the construction of temporary granaries (including modular ones); compensation for the cost of expert, laboratory and educational and information support; compensation of organizational and administrative expenses of sub-recipients.

According to USAID, the duration of sub-grants under the sub-grant agreement will not exceed one year. Its implementation will tentatively begin on September 30, 2022.

USAID is accepting applications for sub-grants, consisting of a technical proposal, its budget description, and accompanying documents, before September 5 at agro.subawards@chemonics.com. Proposals will be considered in the order in which they are received, so applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible.

