Economy

11:53 19.07.2022

Priority in post-war public procurement will be speed instead of economy - ProZorro CEO

1 min read
Priority in post-war public procurement will be speed instead of economy - ProZorro CEO

The priority in post-war public procurement will be speed, while in the pre-war period the system was focused on saving money, Vasyl Zadvorny, the general director of ProZorro state enterprise, believes.

"The priority will be speed, and here you need to do your homework, namely, to first ensure the possibility of qualifying participants in procurement. This should be done now. And there is such a mechanism at the system level," the CEO of the state-owned company said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that the company can now qualify future suppliers so as not to waste time on this later.

"Then choose among them who exactly will do the work," Zadvorny believes.

In addition, Ukraine should adapt to the procedures of international donors, since a significant part of funding is expected to come from them.

Tags: #prozorro #zadvorny

MORE ABOUT

18:23 18.07.2022
ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

18:21 18.07.2022
ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

17:47 18.07.2022
In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

10:42 06.07.2021
Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

12:47 16.07.2020
Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

14:26 05.08.2019
Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

11:45 20.05.2019
ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

11:27 25.02.2019
State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

15:54 30.10.2018
ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

18:01 23.10.2018
Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

LATEST

Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

Baerbock proposes to buy Ukrainian grain to intensify its exports under EU leadership

Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

Ukraine should use historic chance to build new European country - Akhmetov

Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

AD
AD
AD
AD