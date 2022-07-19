Priority in post-war public procurement will be speed instead of economy - ProZorro CEO

The priority in post-war public procurement will be speed, while in the pre-war period the system was focused on saving money, Vasyl Zadvorny, the general director of ProZorro state enterprise, believes.

"The priority will be speed, and here you need to do your homework, namely, to first ensure the possibility of qualifying participants in procurement. This should be done now. And there is such a mechanism at the system level," the CEO of the state-owned company said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that the company can now qualify future suppliers so as not to waste time on this later.

"Then choose among them who exactly will do the work," Zadvorny believes.

In addition, Ukraine should adapt to the procedures of international donors, since a significant part of funding is expected to come from them.