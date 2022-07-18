Economy

18:21 18.07.2022

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

SOE ProZorro expects the first pilot purchases together with the World Bank in the autumn of 2022, however, the state-owned company feels the need to adapt procurement procedures to those of international donors, the company's CEO Vasyl Zadvorny has said.

"We expect the first pilot procurement procedures with the World Bank in autumn," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, significant resources for the restoration of infrastructure and other facilities destroyed by Russia's war against Ukraine will come through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and international financial organizations have their own requirements for procurement procedures. This means that Ukraine needs to adapt its procedures to those of international donors.

"Some things need to be changed in ProZorro for this, so that purchases can be made in our system at the expense of international donors. We are already working closely with the World Bank, they have already provided a relevant report with an analysis of how our system meets their requirements," Zadvorny explained.

