ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

The ProZorro+ platform, created at the end of March 2022, which allowed customers to report their needs, and suppliers to contact customers in the conditions of the abolition of the requirement for competitive purchases, after their launch will change its focus to humanitarian purposes, Vasyl Zadvorny, the general director of ProZorro state enterprise, said.

"ProZorro+ is a platform where you could not make a purchase, but find a supplier for customers in need or attract donor funding. Now the platform will change focus. All offers on ProZorro+ will go to ProZorro Market, so suppliers will not lose anything - they will be able to sell their goods. And ProZorro+ will remain for those customers who do not have state funding and who need donor assistance for certain goods and for donors who are looking for an opportunity to help. This will be a more humanitarian project," Zadvorny explained in an interview with the agency.

As reported, the ProZorro+ platform was launched on March 30 amid the lifting of the mandatory requirement to conduct competitive purchases due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The platform was supposed to allow customers to fulfill their needs, when about 15-20% of the companies that previously worked with government customers stopped their work.

Then, on June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers returned mandatory purchases from UAH 50,000 in the ProZorro system for state and local authorities and state-owned enterprises, but kept the grounds for direct purchases, in particular in combat zones.