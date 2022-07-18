Economy

18:23 18.07.2022

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

2 min read
ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

The ProZorro+ platform, created at the end of March 2022, which allowed customers to report their needs, and suppliers to contact customers in the conditions of the abolition of the requirement for competitive purchases, after their launch will change its focus to humanitarian purposes, Vasyl Zadvorny, the general director of ProZorro state enterprise, said.

"ProZorro+ is a platform where you could not make a purchase, but find a supplier for customers in need or attract donor funding. Now the platform will change focus. All offers on ProZorro+ will go to ProZorro Market, so suppliers will not lose anything - they will be able to sell their goods. And ProZorro+ will remain for those customers who do not have state funding and who need donor assistance for certain goods and for donors who are looking for an opportunity to help. This will be a more humanitarian project," Zadvorny explained in an interview with the agency.

As reported, the ProZorro+ platform was launched on March 30 amid the lifting of the mandatory requirement to conduct competitive purchases due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The platform was supposed to allow customers to fulfill their needs, when about 15-20% of the companies that previously worked with government customers stopped their work.

Then, on June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers returned mandatory purchases from UAH 50,000 in the ProZorro system for state and local authorities and state-owned enterprises, but kept the grounds for direct purchases, in particular in combat zones.

Tags: #prozorro #zadvorny

MORE ABOUT

18:21 18.07.2022
ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

17:47 18.07.2022
In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

10:42 06.07.2021
Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

12:47 16.07.2020
Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

14:26 05.08.2019
Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

11:45 20.05.2019
ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

11:27 25.02.2019
State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

15:54 30.10.2018
ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

18:01 23.10.2018
Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

15:02 23.10.2018
E-auctions to sell special permits for use of natural resources to start on Oct 24 – MEDT

E-auctions to sell special permits for use of natural resources to start on Oct 24 – MEDT

AD

HOT NEWS

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

LATEST

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD