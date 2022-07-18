In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

After the government resumed competitive purchases, customers announced 8,000 tenders, and winners were selected for 600 of them, Vasyl Zadvorny, General Director of the state-owned enterprise ProZorro, said.

"Contracts have not yet been signed, but proposals have been opened, and now lawyers are working on signing procurement contracts. The winners have been determined for about 600 purchases. Therefore, one of the few opportunities for businesses to make money is to interact with the state," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, in simplified procurement, where one participant is enough for the purchase to take place, the competition is 1.74 participants for the auction, the ProZorro CEO said.

"In general, since the beginning of the war, the average competition in ProZorro is 2.3. And more than 18 participants go to the tenders of Ukrposhta. The record is 24 participants in the Ukrposhta procurement," Zadvorny said.