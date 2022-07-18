Economy

17:47 18.07.2022

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

1 min read
In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

After the government resumed competitive purchases, customers announced 8,000 tenders, and winners were selected for 600 of them, Vasyl Zadvorny, General Director of the state-owned enterprise ProZorro, said.

"Contracts have not yet been signed, but proposals have been opened, and now lawyers are working on signing procurement contracts. The winners have been determined for about 600 purchases. Therefore, one of the few opportunities for businesses to make money is to interact with the state," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, in simplified procurement, where one participant is enough for the purchase to take place, the competition is 1.74 participants for the auction, the ProZorro CEO said.

"In general, since the beginning of the war, the average competition in ProZorro is 2.3. And more than 18 participants go to the tenders of Ukrposhta. The record is 24 participants in the Ukrposhta procurement," Zadvorny said.

Tags: #prozorro #zadvorny

MORE ABOUT

18:23 18.07.2022
ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

18:21 18.07.2022
ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

10:42 06.07.2021
Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

12:47 16.07.2020
Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

14:26 05.08.2019
Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

11:45 20.05.2019
ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

11:27 25.02.2019
State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

15:54 30.10.2018
ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

ProZorro launches system of automated search for suspicious procurement deals

18:01 23.10.2018
Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

Moneyveo urges to hide personal data in ProZorro system to prevent frauds

15:02 23.10.2018
E-auctions to sell special permits for use of natural resources to start on Oct 24 – MEDT

E-auctions to sell special permits for use of natural resources to start on Oct 24 – MEDT

AD

HOT NEWS

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

LATEST

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD