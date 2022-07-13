DCH states complete destruction of its four facilities in Kharkiv region

DCH Group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky stated the complete destruction of its four assets in Kharkiv region, but continues to conduct economic activities, the press service of the group reported on the website.

"Despite the complete destruction of one of the factories, a shopping and entertainment center and two infrastructure facilities located in Kharkiv region, the group continues to conduct economic activities," the report says.

At the same time, it is emphasized that DCH remains one of the largest Ukrainian tax payers: UAH 1.182 billion was paid to the budgets of all levels in the first half of 2022.

"Now DCH employs about 10,000 people and consistently pursues a policy of maintaining jobs," the report says.

Yaroslavsky's DCH business group has more than 20 years of history. Among the priority areas are finance, industry, mining, transport, development, production of construction materials, restaurant business.

According to information on the website, DCH has five assets in Kharkiv: the international airport, Kharkiv Tractor Plant, one Karavan Megastore shopping and entertainment center, Kharkiv Palace Hotel, and Ecopolis HTZ - a long-term investment project of the group based on Kharkiv Tractor Plant premises.