Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Businessman Oleksandr Yarolavsky, whose assets are combined into the DCH group, announced his readiness to take responsibility for the restoration of the Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Enterprise and attract $1 billion for this.

"Of this amount, $100 million will be allocated to pay off debts; $500 million for the completion of aircraft, production of which has already begun, and laying new ones; $400 million will be allocated for development programs. It is not so important whether it is a privatization or public-private partnership. It is essential not to waste time," his address posted on the DCH website on Friday says.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky and Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy visited the enterprise and assured that the state was interested in its restoration.

According to Urusky, as part of the transformation of the state concern Ukroboronprom, aviation assets will be transferred from it to the new state holding Antonov, which will be managed by another new state holding - Aerospace Systems of Ukraine, managed by the Ministry of Industry.

Krykliy added that on the initiative of Zelensky, it is planned to create a state airline company that will order domestic aircraft for regional flights.