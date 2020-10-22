Investments

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

The owner of DCH Group, businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky intends to invest EUR 5.5 million in the creation of a production of low-floor trams on the basis of the Ecopolis HTZ high-tech business park in Kharkiv, according to the DCH website.

"Production will be complex, so called, design-creation-release. Our tram should be better than European models in terms of price and quality. In one and a half or two years we plan to start mass production," the press service quotes plant's director general Andriy Koval during the presentation of the production site last week.

He added that a large amount of repair work is to be done at the site, but this is not a problem.

In turn, Yaroslavsky recalled that the city authorities, represented by Hennadiy Kernes (Kharkiv Mayor) and Ihor Terekhov (First Deputy), had asked him about the idea of creating a tram.

According to DCH, the engineering and consulting support of the project will be provided by partners from the Czech Republic. Other details of the project have not been given yet.

"The tram production will become the first resident of the industrial part of the Ecopolis HTZ high-tech business park besides Kharkiv Tractor Plant itself. In addition, we have many global technology companies, we are preparing to cooperate with. For example, a memorandum has been signed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise," director of Ecopolis HTZ Managing Company Vitaliy Barannikov said.

