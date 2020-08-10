Economy

17:10 10.08.2020

DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

2 min read
DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has no any legal grounds to refuse permission to concentrate PJSC Motor Sich's shares to Chinese investors in the enterprise and DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, DCH said in a statement.

"The AMC does not have the legal right to refuse satisfaction of our joint application with the Chinese partners ... If the AMC, in violation of the legislation of Ukraine, does not give consent within the established time frame or refuses, such actions of the AMC will be appealed in court," the document says.

DCH notes that the deal does not lead to monopolization or significant restriction of competition in the Ukrainian market, since the buyers do not operate in the markets where Motor Sich is represented, including in Ukraine. In addition, the applicants are not on the sanctions lists of Ukraine, the statement says.

The group also emphasized that the AMC has 45 to 135 calendar days to consider the application, recalling that the agency had previously violated these deadlines when considering previous applications from the Chinese partners.

DCH also stated that Motor Sich is in a deplorable financial condition due to the blocking of its development by Ukrainian authorities since 2017, in particular, criminal proceedings and the seizure of all 100% of the shares.

"For three years now, the owners of Motor Sich shares have been unable to dispose of their property, take part in the management of the enterprise and control the conformity of decisions made by management to their economic interests," the document says with a reminder that the seizure is a temporary measure. According to DCH, the seizure of shares does not help ensure the safety of the property, but leads the enterprise to destruction.

Tags: #motor_sich #dch_group #yaroslavsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 07.08.2020
DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

17:18 07.08.2020
Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

10:16 06.08.2020
Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

17:24 04.08.2020
DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

09:59 26.05.2020
Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

16:44 20.05.2020
Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

16:51 28.04.2020
Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

17:54 26.12.2019
U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

LATEST

PrivatBank launches biometric POS terminals with face identification

Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

Lviv Airport optimizes expenses, reaches break-even point – Infrastructure minister

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

Changes in GTS, gas distribution system codes lead to higher prices for end customers – Head of Association of Energy Suppliers

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD