17:18 07.08.2020

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

After the announcement of the Chinese Beijing Xinwei Technology Group on an application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) filed jointly with DCH for the purchase of Motor Sich, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) additionally seized the shares, changing the accusation to "high treason," the DCH owner, businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky has said.

"At the same time, strong-arm pressure is being exerted on the AMCU employees in order to prevent the implementation of agreements with Chinese partners and prevent them, the legal shareholders of the enterprise, from disposing of their property," he said in a statement sent to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The businessman said that the DCH group is ready to use its experience and knowledge to ensure that Motor Sich develops and works for the benefit of Ukraine, guarantees the preservation and development of the existing production base of the enterprise, technologies, jobs, and intellectual property rights.

"This is extremely important, because today the enterprise has virtually no owner, the performance indicators are steadily deteriorating, and urgent crisis response actions are needed to prevent its eventual elimination... I want to thank President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for his attention to JSC Motor Sich, which is the basis of the Ukrainian aircraft industry. And on behalf of DCH and our Chinese partners, I ask Mr. President to intervene in the situation," Yaroslavsky said.

