16:15 08.09.2020

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Mayor of Kharkiv Hennadiy Kernes has initiated the creation of a working group for the implementation of the Ukrainian Silicon Valley project, the investor of which is businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky.

"The project will create conditions for a faster development of the IT industry in Kharkiv, introduce modern technologies, invite the best specialists to work and attract investments in the local economy... The multipurpose business park Ecopolis HTZ will become the basis of the Ukrainian Silicon Valley, which is planned to be created on the territory of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant," the press service of the Kharkiv City Council reported.

The working group included representatives of the city council, business, education and science, the public and specialized nongovernmental organizations.

Ecopolis HTZ (Hi-Tech Zone) is a long-term investment project created by the DCH group of businessman Yaroslavsky based on the sites of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, which will become an anchor resident. The planned investment volume is $1 billion before 2033. It is planned to create at least 10,000 jobs. The business park will include an industrial park, IT and R&D clusters, a logistics complex with an e-commerce distribution center, agricultural and technological and commerce clusters, medical and educational centers.

The investment portfolio of the DCH group includes assets in such industries as construction and development (Ecopolis HTZ, the Caravan Megastore shopping and entertainment center chain in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, Kharkiv Palace hotel, Vozdvyzhenka residential complex), finance (INGO insurance company), industry (Kharkiv Tractor Plant, Sukha Balka mine, Dniprovsky steel works), transport (Kharkiv international airport), and sports (Olymp rugby club).

On July 28, 2020 Ecopolis HTZ signed a memorandum of cooperation with a large Chinese investment and industrial company – TusHoldings.

