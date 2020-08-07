Economy

17:38 07.08.2020

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

2 min read
DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

The DCH Group of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky guarantees the preservation and development of the production base of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia), its technologies, jobs and intellectual property rights after the acquisition of its shares.

According to a DCH press release distributed on Friday, the owner and president of the group, Yaroslavsky, gave this information.

"Unfortunately, the processes that are now being observed in relation to Motor Sich cannot but cause concern. Yesterday, after the Chinese investors of the enterprise disclosed information about filing a joint application with DCH to the AMCU [the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine] as part of the mandatory disclosure of information on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Prosecutor's Office additionally seized the shares and changed the charge to "high treason." At the same time, strong-arm pressure is being exerted on the AMCU employees in order to prevent the implementation of our agreements with Chinese partners and, in general, to prevent them, the legal shareholders of the enterprise, from disposing of their property and their corporate rights," he said.

The owner of DCH said that Chinese investors have invested in the Ukrainian enterprise, intending to modernize it and ensure supplies of products important for Ukraine to the domestic market of China. And if the Ukrainian government continues to obstruct the legal realization of their rights and interests, then the consequences for Ukraine could be unfavorable. "Presumably, including the filing of multimillion-dollar lawsuits by the Chinese side with international courts and a significant cooling of bilateral relations with China as Ukraine's main trading partner," Yaroslavsky said.

"We [DCH] will do our best to provide confidence in the future for the enterprise's staff and protect the interests of the people of Ukraine. This is extremely important, because today the enterprise has virtually no owner, performance indicators are steadily deteriorating, urgent crisis response measures are needed to prevent its eventual elimination. However, we consider any attempts to force investors to negotiate with someone unacceptable and deserve separate consideration within the framework of anti-corruption legislation," he said.

Appealing to President Volodymyr Zelensky to intervene in the situation, Yaroslavsky expects the authorities to make a "statesman-like decision that will preserve Motor Sich for Ukraine and will meet the national interests of the state."

Tags: #motor_sich #dch_group #yaroslavsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:18 07.08.2020
Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

10:16 06.08.2020
Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

17:24 04.08.2020
DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

09:59 26.05.2020
Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

16:44 20.05.2020
Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

16:51 28.04.2020
Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

17:54 26.12.2019
U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

14:40 22.11.2019
Yaroslavsky's DCH plans to implement Ecopolis-KhTP project in five stages in 2020-2032

Yaroslavsky's DCH plans to implement Ecopolis-KhTP project in five stages in 2020-2032

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

LATEST

Lviv Airport optimizes expenses, reaches break-even point – Infrastructure minister

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

Changes in GTS, gas distribution system codes lead to higher prices for end customers – Head of Association of Energy Suppliers

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD