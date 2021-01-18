SBU invites businessman Yaroslavsky for interrogation as witness in Motor Sich case

The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has invited businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky for questioning as a witness, who, together with Skyrizon, the subsidiary of the Chinese Beijing Xinwei Technology Group, is seeking approval for the purchase of PJSC Motor Sich by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

"As a conscientious citizen, I will arrive at the specified address on the very first of the listed days – namely, January 19, 2021," Yaroslavsky said in a statement on the website of the DCH group.

According to him, in accordance with the emails received by DCH on January 16, this is about criminal proceedings (No. 2201700000000272) launched in 2017 on the investigation of transactions for the sale and purchase of a controlling stake in Motor Sich.

"I am very perplexed by some articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which the SBU is going to receive my testimony: Article 14 Preparation for crime, Article 111 High treason, Article 113 Sabotage," Yaroslavsky said.

In his opinion, people who do not allow its shareholders to enter the enterprise and do not convene a general meeting of shareholders could tell law enforcement officers much more about the Motor Sich case. According to the businessman, this was the reason for the dismissal of almost 10,000 workers.

"As well as those who are involved in unjustified arrests of shares, making unjust decisions and sabotaging the issuance of permits. True, I think it would make sense to summon all of them not as witnesses," Yaroslavsky added.

He said that Motor Sich shares are in DCH's investment portfolio, and the group plans to develop the enterprise.

According to him, the current situation with the Zaporizhia enterprise is very similar to the events that unfolded in 2016 at the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, which DCH acquired and tried to bring out of downtime.

"Some representatives of the SBU also tried to incriminate the management of the plant with sabotage and treason. History judged us: production has been restored, the high-tech business park Ecopolis HTZ is being created around it, and all the accusations burst like soap bubbles," Yaroslavsky said.

He expressed regret that five years later, business intimidation and pressure on investors are again taking place under the new president of Ukraine, the government and the parliamentary corps.

"Nevertheless, I will fulfill my civic duty and will inform the SBU officers of my opinion on the questions that will be asked to me," the businessman said, adding: if I knew about Ukraine's treason and other crimes, I would have come to the Security Service myself, without waiting for a call.