Yaroslavsky's DMZ implementing investment program for $ 400 mln - advisor to CEO

PrJSC Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (DMZ, formerly Evraz-DMZ), part of DCH Steel of DCH Group belonging to businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, is currently implementing an investment program worth $ 400 million, the advisor to the director general for investments at DCH Steel, Maksym Miniushkin, said at the international forum "Decarbonization of the Steel Industry: a Challenge for Ukraine" held in Kyiv.

"Now DMZ has an investment program in the amount of more than $ 400 million," he said.

According to him, the main components of the program are the construction of a continuous casting machine, the introduction of pulverized coal technology, the construction of a new rolling mill.

"This amount also includes the development of new energy intensive projects," Miniushkin said.

At the same time, he noted that DMZ is full of ambitious plans to modernize its production facilities, in particular to minimize harmful emissions into the atmosphere, including CO2, stressing that environmental issues are always a priority for the enterprise. So, the plant takes part in several state programs, regional, city, in particular in a comprehensive program of environmental safety and the implementation of sustainable development in Dnipro for 2021-2025.

The representative of the company recalled that in order to fulfill its obligations under the production modernization programs, the company has already invested more than UAH 350 million.

"This amount does not include global overhauls, or some kind of technical re-equipment. Specifically, point-like moments that made it possible to reduce emissions, including CO2 emissions," he said.

DMZ specializes in the production of steel, cast iron, rolled products.