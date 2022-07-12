Economy

16:54 12.07.2022

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

2 min read
Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

On Tuesday, July 12, Ukraine's state budget received a grant from the United States in the amount of $1.7 billion, the Ministry of Finance reported.

"These funds were provided from the Single-Donor Trust Fund established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development [IBRD], the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development [USAID]," the press release states.

It quotes Finance Ministry Serhiy Marchenko's words of gratitude to the United States, "which have long been Ukraine's key and reliable partner, especially in this difficult historical period for us."

The funds will be used to cover the expenses of the state budget's general fund, to pay for medical services under the Medical Guarantee Program in the amount of the necessary wages with accruals.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that on June 29 the state budget had already received a grant from the United States for $1.3 billion.

In May, the U.S. Congress passed a bill on the allocation of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $40 billion, including $7.5 billion to finance the state budget.

The government of Ukraine estimates the budget's monthly deficit financing needs at $5 billion. Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko previously predicted that Ukraine's international financial support would rise to $4.8 billion in June from $1.5 billion in May. In practice, thanks to the funds received at the end of the month, it turned out to be close to $4 billion.

According to the Minister of Finance, in July the government expects to maintain the same significant volumes of external financing as in June. In particular, an EU loan of EUR 1 billion is expected.

Tags: #usa #grant

MORE ABOUT

10:54 12.07.2022
USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

10:21 11.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

16:18 09.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

14:32 09.07.2022
Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

14:51 08.07.2022
USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

14:01 04.07.2022
Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

11:17 02.07.2022
Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

09:09 30.06.2022
Ukraine receives from U.S. $1.3 bln grant under state budget financing package of $7.5 bln – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives from U.S. $1.3 bln grant under state budget financing package of $7.5 bln – Shmyhal

16:52 29.06.2022
US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

10:06 28.06.2022
U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

U.S. to continue holding Russia accountable – Biden about missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine is to receive EUR 1 bln macro-financial aid from EU by end of July – Shmyhal

Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Akhmetov's SCM of all group's media assets will give state only licenses – communications director

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Zelensky to Slovenian parliament: Ukrainian electricity, food exports could mitigate crisis in Europe

GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

Romania can now supply gas to Moldova and Ukraine – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD