Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant from the Single-Donor Trust Fund established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and USAID.

"The draft agreement was approved today at a government meeting. These are the results of the agreements reached by partners in development due to the large-scale aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. The grant will be taken on a gratuitous, non-refundable basis to the state budget of Ukraine from USAID with the support of IBRD and IDA," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the funds will be used to cover the costs of the state budget to pay for medical services under the program of medical guarantees.

"This is a very significant support from our American partners," the prime minister said.