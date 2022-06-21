Economy

16:29 21.06.2022

Naftogaz Ukrainy expects to start importing LNG in Q4 2022 – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is negotiating the supply of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine in the fourth quarter of this year, head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"There are certain technological limitations here. Ukraine has never physically imported LNG. We understand that we do not have LNG terminals. Therefore, we must bring LNG to terminals in Europe and then ensure the physical transport of this gas through pipelines to Ukraine, or carry out swap transactions," Vitrenko said.

According to him, Naftogaz, when determining the timing and volume of imported gas supplies, will have to take into account many technological aspects, including pressure in gas pipelines or daily restrictions on gas pumping.

"There are many different aspects that we take into account during the war, but which we cannot speak to a wide audience. So, all this affects our internal plans regarding when and how we will import gas," the head of Naftogaz said.

