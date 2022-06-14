Ukraine calls on other countries to abandon export restrictions - trade representative

Ukraine calls on countries that have imposed restrictions on their own agricultural exports to reduce domestic inflation to refrain from such steps and ensure stable food supplies, while the obvious way to stop rising prices is to stop hostilities in Ukraine, Deputy Economy Minister - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"We call on other states that have introduced export restrictions to reduce domestic inflation: we ask you to ensure the uninterrupted export of food products. By blocking exports, you make food less accessible," Ukraine said in a statement, which was announced by the trade representative during the 42nd meeting of ministers of the countries that are members of the Cairns Group within the framework of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva and published on Facebook.

"The most tragic thing is Russia's war against Ukraine and the world. This is a human famine designed by Russia. They did this to Ukraine in 1932-1933, and now they want to bring famine to a global scale," the trade representative said.

The Cairns Group brings together 19 leading agricultural exporting countries, which account for more than 25% of world agricultural exports.

The Ministry of Economy said the meeting participants focused their speeches on the fact that the WTO Ministerial Conference should present a concrete and fair result in agriculture and lay an agreed basis for work for the next period.

As a result of the meeting, the group's statement was approved, which, in particular, noted that the international military conflict in Ukraine significantly aggravates the already difficult situation with food in the world, negatively affects international trade and the production of food and agricultural products. In particular, the ability of Ukraine to produce and export agricultural products, as well as global food security, especially in developing countries. At the same time, members of the group were encouraged to work towards finding solutions to restore the disrupted supply chains in order to rehabilitate the affected agricultural trade flows.