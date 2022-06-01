SCM, Akhmetov Foundation, FC Shakhtar donate UAH 2.4 bln to help Ukraine and Ukrainians during war

The SCM business, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and the Shakhtar football club from February 24 to June 1 allocated UAH 2.4 billion, or about $80 million in aid, to support Ukraine and Ukrainians.

According to SCM information, the scope and volume of assistance from businessman Akhmetov continues to grow. A significant part of this amount is humanitarian aid to civilians. Thus, during the 90 days of the war, the Akhmetov Foundation donated more than 580,000 units of medicines, more than 60,000 blood containers and more than 185,000 food packages to the people of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that in order for assistance to be as effective as possible, its directions and volumes are determined in coordination with the central and local authorities. Local people receive food, medicines, essentials. Measures are being taken to evacuate and accommodate internally displaced persons, shelters, bomb shelters, etc. are being deployed and maintained.

In front-line cities, thanks to the initiative of Metinvest and DTEK businesses, the Saving Lives project, a strategic supply of food is being created, hospitals receive the necessary drugs and materials, and socially vulnerable categories receive essential packages.

In general, humanitarian aid from SCM businesses, the Akhmetov Foundation and FC Shakhtar has reached 2.5 million people since February 24.

The information indicates that the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense units and other power units fighting for Ukraine remains an extremely important area.

"Our defenders received vehicles, drones, special technical equipment (from thermal imagers to rangefinders), fortifications, clothing and footwear, body armor and helmets, first aid kits and turnstiles, walkie-talkies, fuel, etc.," the information states.

Citizen support centers have been deployed in the cities and towns where SCM businesses operate. First of all, assistance is provided to socially unprotected persons and internally displaced persons. Jobs are being created and shelters are being built for the evacuees. Municipal services of settlements are provided with everything possible - from fuel to personal protective equipment for workers. Evacuation trains of Ukrzaliznytsia receive coal free of charge.