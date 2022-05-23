Economy

14:12 23.05.2022

Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

1 min read
Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called for help to Ukraine in the fight against Russia's export of stolen Ukrainian grain.

"Grain is being stolen daily by the Russian military, then transported by ships to certain countries. We are trying to respond very promptly. We work at the Foreign Ministry level, with the embassies of those countries that are not friendly," he said on Monday, speaking via video link at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos.

"I think if one understands where this grain comes from, where Russia is bringing it from, how can he buy it illegitimately and only because it is sold for nothing?" he added.

"We need help at the level of diplomats, because we cannot fight this alone," Zelensky said.

Tags: #grain #zelensky
