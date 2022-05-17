IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to send a group of nuclear safety experts to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) in the coming weeks, agency's director general Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

The next IAEA mission to Chornobyl is scheduled for the coming weeks. Our assistance on the ground will focus on radiation protection, waste management safety and nuclear safety, Grossi said in a video message posted on the IAEA website.

According to the head of the organization, ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine is his top priority.

The IAEA said in a statement that the mission would include experts from the agency on nuclear and physical safety, as well as safeguards inspectors.

In addition, as noted in the document, Grossi is also working on the coordination and organization of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Previously, Grossi headed two IAEA assistance missions – in late April, he visited the Chornobyl nuclear power plant with a team of experts, and in March he led the IAEA mission to the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant. Then he noted that the personal presence of IAEA specialists on the ground would help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident, which could lead to serious consequences in the field of health and environmental protection both in Ukraine and abroad.