Ukrhydroenergo continues to buy cross-section capacity for export of electricity to Moldova

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo bought 100 MW of interstate cross-section capacity for the export of electricity to Moldova for the first four hours of May 13 and 160 MW for all other hours, according to the results of a daily auction by PrJSC Ukrenergo for that day.

According to the Ukrenergo website, the cross-section price was 0 MWh, and a total of 600 MW were offered for each hour of the day.

This is already the second auction, according to the results of which Ukrhydroenergo has reserved cross-section capacity for export to Moldova. Previously, it bought 80 MW of interstate cross-section capacity for the export of electricity to Moldova for the first four hours of May 12 and 150 MW each for all other hours.

At the same time, there are no data on exports to Moldova on May 12-13 on the ENTSO-E website.

As reported, the Moldovan state joint-stock company Energocom signed a contract with Ukrhydroenergo, according to which it will supply electricity in May in the amount of 30% of consumption in Moldova. Deliveries are expected from May 12.