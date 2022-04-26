Radiation level at Chornobyl NPP normal – IAEA director general during visit

Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi noted the normal radiation level at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) after its occupation by Russian troops, AFP news agency has reported.

"Radiation levels at normal... there have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left," AFP quoted Grossi during his visit to the Chornobyl NPP on April 26.