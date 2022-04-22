Economy

17:15 22.04.2022

AIMM launches platform for finding best solutions for restoration and new construction

The AIMM project company has launched the AIMMenergy platform, which will help Ukrainians find optimal solutions for the design and construction of facilities of any complexity using energy-efficient and innovative technologies, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"After analyzing Ukrainian and world experience and relying on our own expertise, we systematized information on the entire range of construction and architectural solutions that can be used in projects of any scale - from manor and commercial development to comprehensive urban reconstruction," AIMM creative director Anna Iskierdo said.

According to AIMM Director Maksym Miatko, the AIMMenergy platform allows to expand awareness of energy saving, building certification and green building, to compare engineering and construction solutions.

"In addition, the AIMMenergy platform collected information on recovery programs that are currently initiated or being discussed in Ukraine," he said.

The team of architects and engineers paid special attention to the development of a manifesto with a vision of how to strengthen civil defense measures in existing buildings and structures, as well as for new construction projects.

"We are ready for a dialogue with the public and a detailed discussion with the relevant authorized bodies to bring our developments to life, because our goal is to create a qualitatively new architecture that will make our world a better place," Iskierdo said.

The resource also publishes a list of recommendations created by the team for designing affordable housing that meets modern requirements.

According to the state register, AIMM-GROUP LLC was founded in 2014, the beneficiary is Anna Iskierdo.

AIMM is a team of professionals in the field of architectural design, engineering and urbanism. The portfolio includes more than 30 reconstructed houses, more than 100 unique interiors, including those of large foreign corporations, as well as a number of projects for metropolitan residential complexes and country cottages.

