Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

During the 2022 sowing season, Ukraine sowed 3.02 million hectares of land with the main agricultural crops, which is 20.1% of the 14.4 million hectares planned for the current season, the data on which were adjusted the day before to increase by 7.1% (from 13.44 million hectares previously announced), the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Friday.

According to data published on its website, over the past week from April 15 to April 21, the area under crops increased by 56%, from 1.94 million hectares to 3.02 million hectares.

It is clarified that by now the total area sown with spring barley is 802,200 hectares (more by 59,000 hectares per week), sunflower – 896,000 hectares (more by 462,300 hectares), spring wheat – 164,400 hectares (more by 18,000 hectares), peas – 107,200 hectares (more by 6,700 hectares), oats – 127,000 hectares (more by 15,400 hectares).

In addition, the sown area under potatoes is 366,200 hectares, sugar beets – 155,600 hectares, soybeans – 62,000 hectares, spring rapeseeds – 16,400 hectares, millet – 4,800 hectares, buckwheat – 1,000 hectares.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions have completed the sowing of spring crops of the early group: wheat, barley and oats. Almost 70% of the projected areas have already been sown with these crops.

Also in 2021, winter crops were sown for the 2022 harvest on a total area of 7.7 million hectares, including 6.5 million hectares of winter wheat, 1 million hectares of barley and 160,000 hectares of rye.

At the moment, agricultural enterprises have completed the first feeding of winter crops with nitrogen mineral fertilizers.