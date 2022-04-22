Economy

17:10 22.04.2022

Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

During the 2022 sowing season, Ukraine sowed 3.02 million hectares of land with the main agricultural crops, which is 20.1% of the 14.4 million hectares planned for the current season, the data on which were adjusted the day before to increase by 7.1% (from 13.44 million hectares previously announced), the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Friday.

According to data published on its website, over the past week from April 15 to April 21, the area under crops increased by 56%, from 1.94 million hectares to 3.02 million hectares.

It is clarified that by now the total area sown with spring barley is 802,200 hectares (more by 59,000 hectares per week), sunflower – 896,000 hectares (more by 462,300 hectares), spring wheat – 164,400 hectares (more by 18,000 hectares), peas – 107,200 hectares (more by 6,700 hectares), oats – 127,000 hectares (more by 15,400 hectares).

In addition, the sown area under potatoes is 366,200 hectares, sugar beets – 155,600 hectares, soybeans – 62,000 hectares, spring rapeseeds – 16,400 hectares, millet – 4,800 hectares, buckwheat – 1,000 hectares.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions have completed the sowing of spring crops of the early group: wheat, barley and oats. Almost 70% of the projected areas have already been sown with these crops.

Also in 2021, winter crops were sown for the 2022 harvest on a total area of 7.7 million hectares, including 6.5 million hectares of winter wheat, 1 million hectares of barley and 160,000 hectares of rye.

At the moment, agricultural enterprises have completed the first feeding of winter crops with nitrogen mineral fertilizers.

Tags: #ukraine #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 22.04.2022
AIMM launches platform for finding best solutions for restoration and new construction

AIMM launches platform for finding best solutions for restoration and new construction

15:22 22.04.2022
Zelensky: World Bank to provide $4.8 bln to Ukraine

Zelensky: World Bank to provide $4.8 bln to Ukraine

20:41 21.04.2022
Germany still cannot help Ukraine with tanks, heavy armored vehicles – FM

Germany still cannot help Ukraine with tanks, heavy armored vehicles – FM

19:38 21.04.2022
Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

19:29 21.04.2022
Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

18:46 21.04.2022
Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

18:03 21.04.2022
Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

14:37 21.04.2022
Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

18:02 20.04.2022
UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Support for Ukraine's budget deficit $5 bln per month should be predominantly grant

Zelensky: World Bank to provide $4.8 bln to Ukraine

Ferrexpo increases its net profit by 37.1 in 2021%

IMF expects Ukraine's state budget deficit to grow to 17.8% of GDP in 2022, return below 10% from 2027

Ukraine's GDP may fall by 35-50% in 2022 – Finance minister

LATEST

Autolux resumes trips from Kyiv to Czech Republic

PGNiG cuts gas sales in Ukraine three-fold in Q1 2022

Support for Ukraine's budget deficit $5 bln per month should be predominantly grant

Russian cruise missiles spotted over Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

Ferrexpo increases its net profit by 37.1 in 2021%

UK to provide Ukraine with $500 mln loan guarantees

World Bank estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war at $60 bln

Ukraine will receive EUR 88.5 mln grant from World Bank Trust Fund

Zelensky: Ukraine needs up to $7 bln in monthly support

Prime Minister estimates size of United24 fund for country restoration at $600 bln

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD