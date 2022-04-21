Economy

18:46 21.04.2022

Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

1 min read
Ukraine in talks with EU, U.S. on issue of 'peace bonds' - media

Ukraine is negotiating a potential issue of "peace bonds" designed for retail investors from the United States and European diaspora, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

"Ukraine is in talks with the European Union and the U.S. to establish a so-called peace bond for retail investors to help fund war efforts and reconstruction," the report says.

"The European Commission has offered advice and the role of go-between with national authorities in the bloc that would oversee and approve a sale of the new bonds, according to a person familiar with the discussions. EU and Ukrainian officials have held talks on the matter, the person said," it says.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry indicated that it was discussing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the possibility of allowing U.S. citizens to buy Ukraine's war bonds. According to the source, the Ukrainian government is represented by an international law firm in the issue pf bond placement in the U.S. market. At present, war bonds have allowed the Ministry of Finance to raise $1.53 billion, the IMF - $1.4 billion, the NBU - $1.3 billion, the World Bank - $1 billion, EU - $790 million, the report says.

