Ukraine expects to sow crops on 80% of fields – meeting of President with govt

The current situation will allow us to count on a spring sowing season in Ukraine on 80% of the area, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said at a meeting of President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Cabinet of Ministers on economic issues on Friday.

"80% of our areas are expected to be sown. The Ministry of Agriculture will provide individual reports," she said in a short video report, the text of which is posted on the President's Telegram channel.

According to the report, the meeting participants also discussed the current price situation in the country, in particular the rise in prices for onions and petroleum products.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Svyrydenko explained, for onions, in addition to the traditional seasonal factor, the drop in supply while maintaining significant demand was influenced by the fact that its main producers are located in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

As for petroleum products, their rise in price is due to rising prices on the global market, as well as new logistics due to the cessation of supplies from Belarus and Russia.

"There is more logistical "leg" to the east: the farther to the east, the higher the price. This was not the case before, because diesel came from Belarus," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said, in particular, regarding diesel fuel.