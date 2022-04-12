Economy

09:31 12.04.2022

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

1 min read
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers have blocked the withdrawal of 7,000 pro-Russian companies' assets, that could be used in support of the war in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"Joint measures with the NBU and the State Financial Monitoring Service, at the initiative of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, blocked import, loan contracts with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, the possibility of their assignment and, in general, put under control the operations of 7,000 residents who had the opportunity to pay for import contracts with aggressor companies in the amount of more than UAH 190 billion," a message posted on the telegram channel on Monday evening said.

The report also says that "some of these importers, borrowers, controlled by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, were not actually registered by the representative offices of the aggressor in order to avoid sanctions and taxes."

Tags: #russia #law #war #companies
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:59 12.04.2022
Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

09:30 12.04.2022
Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

17:09 11.04.2022
Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

10:27 11.04.2022
Moscow preparing massive info campaign targeting foreign media, politicians - Kuleba

Moscow preparing massive info campaign targeting foreign media, politicians - Kuleba

09:53 11.04.2022
Russian army loses 19,500 servicemen, 725 tanks and 154 aircraft during war in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian army loses 19,500 servicemen, 725 tanks and 154 aircraft during war in Ukraine – General Staff

09:14 11.04.2022
AFU destroy ammunition warehouse near settlement occupied by Russians in Luhansk region - head of regional military administration

AFU destroy ammunition warehouse near settlement occupied by Russians in Luhansk region - head of regional military administration

18:45 10.04.2022
Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

18:21 10.04.2022
Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

16:06 10.04.2022
Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

15:26 10.04.2022
Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

LATEST

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Energy market of Ukraine needs to cover EUR 250 mln liquidity deficit per month – Energy Minister

Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Shmyhal urges Lithuania, along with other countries, to create alliance within EU to promote tougher sanctions against Russia

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Indian pharma companies donate drugs to Ukraine worth UAH 60 mln – IPMA

Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD