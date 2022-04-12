Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers have blocked the withdrawal of 7,000 pro-Russian companies' assets, that could be used in support of the war in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"Joint measures with the NBU and the State Financial Monitoring Service, at the initiative of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, blocked import, loan contracts with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, the possibility of their assignment and, in general, put under control the operations of 7,000 residents who had the opportunity to pay for import contracts with aggressor companies in the amount of more than UAH 190 billion," a message posted on the telegram channel on Monday evening said.

The report also says that "some of these importers, borrowers, controlled by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, were not actually registered by the representative offices of the aggressor in order to avoid sanctions and taxes."