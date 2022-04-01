Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

The certificate of acceptance and transfer of Chornobyl nuclear power plant signed by a representative of Rosatom state concern, which was drawn up by the Russian invaders before the withdrawal of troops from the plant site on March 31, must be used for litigation and sanctions against the concern, a member of the public council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, believes.

"It is interesting that this document has the signature of a Rosatom employee, and perhaps this is the first document that proves that the concern is directly involved in the terrorist act with the seizure of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. And this document, I believe, will be considered in European courts, since there are still no sanctions against Rosatom," he said on the air of the UArazom telethon on Friday.

At the same time, he noted that Rosatom also takes part in the capture of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Ukrainian representatives signed this document under pressure, and this raises doubts about its legal force, but the Rosatom employee signed it of his own free will, and it can become evidence in courts.

"On the one hand, the act seems to have no force, because it was made at gunpoint, but on the other hand, the Rosatom employee did not sign it under pressure, he was from the side of the invaders, so this paper will have to be worked on," he added.

According to the Chornobyl NPP acceptance certificate published by Energoatom on March 31, it was signed by state concern representative N.N. Muliukin.