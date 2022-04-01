Economy

13:09 01.04.2022

Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

2 min read
Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

The certificate of acceptance and transfer of Chornobyl nuclear power plant signed by a representative of Rosatom state concern, which was drawn up by the Russian invaders before the withdrawal of troops from the plant site on March 31, must be used for litigation and sanctions against the concern, a member of the public council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, believes.

"It is interesting that this document has the signature of a Rosatom employee, and perhaps this is the first document that proves that the concern is directly involved in the terrorist act with the seizure of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. And this document, I believe, will be considered in European courts, since there are still no sanctions against Rosatom," he said on the air of the UArazom telethon on Friday.

At the same time, he noted that Rosatom also takes part in the capture of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Ukrainian representatives signed this document under pressure, and this raises doubts about its legal force, but the Rosatom employee signed it of his own free will, and it can become evidence in courts.

"On the one hand, the act seems to have no force, because it was made at gunpoint, but on the other hand, the Rosatom employee did not sign it under pressure, he was from the side of the invaders, so this paper will have to be worked on," he added.

According to the Chornobyl NPP acceptance certificate published by Energoatom on March 31, it was signed by state concern representative N.N. Muliukin.

Tags: #sanctions #chornobyl_npp #rosatom #exclusion_zone_agency #yemelyanenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

19:35 31.03.2022
Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

09:58 30.03.2022
Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

15:50 29.03.2022
Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

19:46 27.03.2022
Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

09:52 27.03.2022
Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

21:03 25.03.2022
Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

17:11 25.03.2022
Visa, Mastercard restrict card operations for 5 sanctioned Belarusian banks

Visa, Mastercard restrict card operations for 5 sanctioned Belarusian banks

13:52 25.03.2022
Belgian PM considers sanctions against Russian economy best way to stop military operation in Ukraine

Belgian PM considers sanctions against Russian economy best way to stop military operation in Ukraine

13:46 25.03.2022
Warsaw intends to seek increased sanctions against Russia – Polish PM

Warsaw intends to seek increased sanctions against Russia – Polish PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

Ukraine's finance minister confirms plans to service, repay public debt

Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

LATEST

All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

IAEA has no decision on withdrawal of Russian troops from seized NPPs

Since start of war, 67 ambulances come under fire – Health Ministry

Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

Firtash's attorneys file appeal against court's refusal to reconsider extradition case to USA

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Sowing campaign already starts in 20 regions - Shmyhal

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

Moody's withdraws Russia, regional ratings

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD