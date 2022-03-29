Economy

16:42 29.03.2022

Auchan Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to support chain employees in Ukraine

Auchan Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to support chain employees in Ukraine

Auchan Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to support chain employees in Ukraine and refrain from condemning them because of the decision of the parent company to continue operating in Russia.

"The General Directorate and 5,500 employees of Auchan Ukraine expected a different position of the head office in France. However, now Auchan remains in Russia. We appeal to Ukrainians with a request to refrain from blaming their fellow citizens, who also suffer from the decision of the head office. Enemy we have one, and these are not Ukrainians who work at Auchan," Auchan Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the chain, for 70% of the employees of the Ukrainian company, work at Auchan is the only source of income, so their dismissal as a protest will deprive over 15,000 Ukrainians of their means of subsistence.

However, Ukrainian employees of the chain work daily in stores, providing food for compatriots, and collecting humanitarian aid. In addition, more than 100 employees of the chain are currently serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense.

The company said it continues to insist on the termination of the chain in Russia. At the same time, Auchan Ukraine does not sponsor Russian aggression.

"All the funds we earned were invested in the development of the enterprise in Ukraine and the creation of new jobs. Each earned hryvnia remains here, in Ukraine, to restore the country after our victory," the company said.

