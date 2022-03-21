Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

On Sunday, March 20, Kyivstar mobile network operator restored communication in a number of settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"Yesterday, the specialists of the Kyivstar Technical Directorate, together with our partners Atracom, repaired the damage to the fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) that runs through Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Thanks to this, we raised 29 base stations near the settlements of Baturin, Mena, Snovsk, Koriukivka. Residents of these towns and nearby villages again have mobile communications," Press & PR Officer at Kyivstar Iryna Lelichenko said on her Facebook page.

She also said that specialists from the network maintenance sector from Sumy made a successful raid in the Bilopillia district, 40 km from the city.

"The base station, which was badly damaged during the hostilities, has not been functioning here since March 4. Previous attempts to repair the equipment were unsuccessful due to threats of shelling. And yesterday, the efforts of Kyivstar engineers ended in success. The repair and emergency team broke through to the equipment and launched the base station. Now the residents of the villages of Vyry and Bilany are back in touch," Lelichenko said.