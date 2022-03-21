Economy

Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP, after repairing and connecting the second of the four main high-voltage lines (750 kV) damaged by shelling, has gradually increased its power output, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported.

"The two operating units at Zaporizhia NPP have gradually increased their power output to two thirds of their maximum capacity of around 1000 Megawatt electric (MWe) each after the repair last week of two power lines, one external and one on-site," the IAEA said, citing Ukrainian nuclear regulator, on its website in Sunday evening.

According to the agency, NPP now has three high voltage (750 kV) off-site power lines available, including one on standby. The regulator reiterated that the NPP's safety systems were fully functional at the site.

