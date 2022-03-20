Economy

13:02 20.03.2022

Australia to provide Ukraine with 70,000 tonnes of coal – Ministry of Energy

1 min read
Australia will provide Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian government, with at least 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to strengthen energy security, according to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"Australia is recognized internationally as a leading and reliable supplier of energy resources. We thank our Australian partners for helping Ukraine at this difficult time, when our state is resisting an illegal and brutal military invasion by Russia," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

As noted in the message, the Australian government has worked with enterprises of the country's coal industry to accumulate coal volumes, which will be the country's contribution to providing Ukrainian consumers with reliable electricity. The cost of coal and its delivery will be covered by the Australian government.

Australia's Whitehaven Coal will arrange the appropriate shipment. Now, along the government line, together with the Ukrainian side, the issue of prompt delivery is being worked out, the Ministry of Energy said.

