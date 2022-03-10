Economy

17:20 10.03.2022

War between Russia and Ukraine will weaken growth of the European zone economy, increase inflation - Lagarde

1 min read
War between Russia and Ukraine will weaken growth of the European zone economy, increase inflation - Lagarde

Russian military aggression in Ukraine will have a serious impact on economic activity and inflation in the European zone by increasing energy and commodity prices, as well as undermining international trade and weakening confidence, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said during a press conference following a meeting held on Thursday.

The extent of these consequences will depend on the further development of the situation, on the effect of the current sanctions and possible further measures, she said.

The ECB's basic scenario, taking into account the first assessments of the consequences of the war, assumes that the European economy will grow by only 3.7% this year, and not by 4.2%, as was previously expected. The inflation forecast for the current year was raised by the ECB to 5.1% from 3.2%.

Tags: #europe #lagarde #ecb #speech
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:38 10.03.2022
Russia not to take part in Council of Europe activities – Russia's Foreign Ministry

Russia not to take part in Council of Europe activities – Russia's Foreign Ministry

14:23 09.03.2022
European Commission creates page in Ukrainian on its website with information for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission creates page in Ukrainian on its website with information for Ukrainian refugees

18:20 08.03.2022
EC calls for protection of unaccompanied minors evacuating from Ukraine who may become victims of trafficking

EC calls for protection of unaccompanied minors evacuating from Ukraine who may become victims of trafficking

16:09 08.03.2022
Synchronization of Ukrainian power system with ENTSO-E should take place next week

Synchronization of Ukrainian power system with ENTSO-E should take place next week

17:29 06.03.2022
Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

17:06 06.03.2022
USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

21:04 04.03.2022
Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

18:23 04.03.2022
Gazprom books additional Yamal-Europe gas pipeline capacity for cold night

Gazprom books additional Yamal-Europe gas pipeline capacity for cold night

14:10 03.03.2022
European Council asks European Commission for opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU membership – senior European official

European Council asks European Commission for opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU membership – senior European official

11:56 03.03.2022
Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova and Baltic countries to discuss situation around Ukraine – State Department

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Business in Ukraine exempt from number of taxes for duration of martial law and year after it - Zelensky

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

LATEST

Obolon corporation severs cooperation with Russia due to its military aggression in Ukraine

Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

Next week we expect first EUR 300 mln tranche of EU macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

NBU asks Vietnam, Turkey, Kazakhstan and three other countries to refuse to serve Russian MIR cards

Business in Ukraine exempt from number of taxes for duration of martial law and year after it - Zelensky

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD