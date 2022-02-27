EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

– At an extraordinary meeting on Monday, European Union energy ministers will discuss the synchronization of the Ukrainian power system with the European one, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

"The work to help Ukraine is ongoing, emphasised by fresh sanctions that will hit Russia hard. EU energy ministers will meet extraordinarily tomorrow. Firmly on our agenda: energy security for Ukraine and the EU, synchronisation of Ukraine to our grid and sanctions," she said on Twitter.

Simson noted that she will ask ENTSO-E to support the emergency synchronization of power systems as quickly as possible.

As reported, Ukraine, after the successful implementation of the program for testing the operation of the country's power system together with the Moldovan one in an isolated mode against the backdrop of military aggression by Russia, which troops, in particular, entered Ukraine and carried out shelling from the territory of Belarus, refused to connect back to the power systems of the Russian Federation and Belarus.