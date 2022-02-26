Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Ukrzaliznytsia has destroyed all railway crossings with Russia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has terminated any relations and interaction with JSC Russian Railways.

"Railway crossings between countries that previously provided transportation of thousands of goods and brought millions of dollars to the economies of both countries have been destroyed. Dispatch communications with the Russian Federation have also been terminated. The request by RZD to restore communication with JSC Ukrzaliznytsia had nothing to do with a humanitarian mission, it was a useless attempt resume deliveries of military equipment," a source in the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia will completely reorient freight traffic to Europe and continue to develop the Silk Road bypassing Russia. The company is ready to become a full-fledged member of the European Union logistics chain.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia will continue to develop transportation with Asian countries, in particular China, and will provide high-quality and fast logistics between Asia and the EU, but without the participation of Russia.