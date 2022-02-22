Economy

17:23 22.02.2022

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine has enough energy resources to successfully pass the three-day isolated operation of the Integrated Power System (IPS) on February 24-26 and complete the heating season, the Energy Ministry has said.

"If there are sufficient volumes of supply of coal products to the warehouses of thermal power plants, the IPS of Ukraine is balanced in terms of capacity. The total reserves of thermal coal in Ukraine are approximately 1.14 million tonnes. These volumes are quite enough to successfully pass the isolated mode and complete the autumn-winter period of 2021/2022," the press service of the ministry said on Tuesday.

The press service said that as of February 22, 781,000 tonnes of coal products had been accumulated in the warehouses of TPPs, which is almost twice as much as last year's figure (405,000 tonnes). In addition, about 160,000 tonnes are concentrated in port warehouses, and up to 200,000 tonnes are additionally on board ships in the Pivdenny port.

At the same time, nuclear generation operates with 13 blocks out of 15 with an operating capacity of 11,645 MW, the press service said.

The ministry also said that Ukraine does not need significant volumes of electricity imports from Belarus to ensure the operational security of the IPS of Ukraine and the needs of Ukrainian consumers.

"At the same time, gas reserves of 10.45 billion cubic meters in Ukrainian underground storage facilities are sufficient to end the heating season. In addition, Naftogaz has already begun gas imports for the next autumn-winter period," the ministry said.

Tags: #ukraine #energy #power
