European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

The European Parliament has voted in favor of the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

The relevant result of the vote was announced in Strasbourg on Wednesday as part of the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 694 MEPs voted, of which 598 MEPs were in favor and 55 MEPs were against, and the rest abstained.

Further, macro-financial assistance must be approved by the EU Council with subsequent publication in the Official Journal.