Economy

20:16 16.02.2022

European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

1 min read
European Parliament approves new package of macro-financial aid for Ukraine

The European Parliament has voted in favor of the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

The relevant result of the vote was announced in Strasbourg on Wednesday as part of the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 694 MEPs voted, of which 598 MEPs were in favor and 55 MEPs were against, and the rest abstained.

Further, macro-financial assistance must be approved by the EU Council with subsequent publication in the Official Journal.

Tags: #ukraine #aid #european_parliament #macrofinancial
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:47 16.02.2022
We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

19:42 16.02.2022
Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

19:26 16.02.2022
NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

18:38 16.02.2022
European Parliament's leaders adopt statement in support of Ukraine

European Parliament's leaders adopt statement in support of Ukraine

11:21 16.02.2022
Japan ready to provide Ukraine with urgent loan of $100 mln

Japan ready to provide Ukraine with urgent loan of $100 mln

09:27 16.02.2022
Ukraine sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

22:03 15.02.2022
Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

20:27 15.02.2022
Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

19:56 15.02.2022
Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

19:47 15.02.2022
TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

LATEST

Lviv region signs memo on restoration of European-gauge railway track to Polish border

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

DTEK increases budget revenues by 1.5 times in 2021

European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine continues to operate in Kyiv – chamber's president

USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

EU Council approves EUR 1.2 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine

Launch of energy efficiency program to reduce gas consumption in Ukraine by 2.5% by late 2022 – president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD