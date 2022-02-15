Economy

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

Studies of the bottom structure carried out by special vessels of the State Hydrographic Service of Ukraine have confirmed the safety of navigation in a sea corridor between the western border of the region of illegal exercises of the Russian Federation and the Dniester Shoal, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reports on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

At the same time, it is clarified that 450 km were explored by linear survey of the bottom structure in the area of ​​the Dniester Shoal, the depth was confirmed at the level of 15-22.5 m.

"Thanks to joint efforts and quick response, we prevented the blocking of the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. The corridor identified in the course of the study guarantees ships safe passage through the Gulf of Odesa. Over the past day, we have recorded uninterrupted traffic of merchant ships. Most of the ships followed the recommendations and used the sea corridor bypassing the zone of illegal military exercises of the Russian Federation," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Recent information on the results of hydrographic work of the State Hydrographic Service has already been announced in the coastal warnings of Ukraine and will be published in the Notices to Mariners, the ministry said.

In addition, it is noted that in order to help captains more reliably plot the route of the vessel, taking into account draft and maneuvering characteristics, a large inset on navigation charts with detailed information on the state of the depths in the sea corridor will be made in the near future. The coordinates of virtual aids to navigation equipment have also been determined to clearly define the boundaries of the sea corridor.

The State Hydrographic Service, in order to fulfill the instructions of the Ministry of Infrastructure, carried out unscheduled survey work in the area of the Dniester Shoal to search for the safe passage of ships in connection with the blocking of the recommended sea routes to the commercial ports of the Gulf of Odesa by the Russian Federation.

