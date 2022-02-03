EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is concerned about the escalation of the conflict on the part of Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged, Jean-Erik de Zagon, the Head of the EIB Office in Ukraine, said.

He said at the EIB in Ukraine annual online conference they were very concerned about the escalation that is observed on the part of the Russian Federation and continue to closely monitor it. However, to date, nothing has changed in the bank's activities, everything is as before. This (escalation) does not have any consequences for the projects, he said.

According to the official, the main challenges for the Ukrainian economy are the threat of military action, curbing inflation, reforming the judiciary and continuing reforms in corporate governance in the public sector.