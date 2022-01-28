Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Ukraine and Canada are preparing to expand the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA).

As First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on her Facebook page, at the talks with Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development of Canada Mary Ng, discussions have already taken place on areas that are supposed to be strengthened.

"Global changes in international markets require the CUFTA to be updated. Ukrainian and Canadian businesses are primarily interested in the service sector, e-commerce, telecommunications, and environmental protection," the minister said.

The CUFTA expansion is intended to provide a level playing field for international trade, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

The CUFTA has already demonstrated its effectiveness last year, when, according to Svyrydenko, the volume of exports of Ukrainian goods to Canada almost doubled – from $81.3 to $160.1 million.

The planned diversification and expansion of trade cooperation between Canada and Ukraine will contribute to long-term economic growth, the minister is sure.

Earlier, a delegation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the President's Office also held talks in France, during which an increase in the participation of French capital in a variety of Ukrainian projects was considered.