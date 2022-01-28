Economy

12:53 28.01.2022

Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

2 min read
Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Ukraine and Canada are preparing to expand the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA).

As First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on her Facebook page, at the talks with Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development of Canada Mary Ng, discussions have already taken place on areas that are supposed to be strengthened.

"Global changes in international markets require the CUFTA to be updated. Ukrainian and Canadian businesses are primarily interested in the service sector, e-commerce, telecommunications, and environmental protection," the minister said.

The CUFTA expansion is intended to provide a level playing field for international trade, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

The CUFTA has already demonstrated its effectiveness last year, when, according to Svyrydenko, the volume of exports of Ukrainian goods to Canada almost doubled – from $81.3 to $160.1 million.

The planned diversification and expansion of trade cooperation between Canada and Ukraine will contribute to long-term economic growth, the minister is sure.

Earlier, a delegation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the President's Office also held talks in France, during which an increase in the participation of French capital in a variety of Ukrainian projects was considered.

Tags: #trade #ukraine #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 28.01.2022
Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

10:15 28.01.2022
USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

09:49 28.01.2022
Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

12:50 27.01.2022
Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

10:49 27.01.2022
Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

20:47 26.01.2022
European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

19:39 26.01.2022
Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

10:32 26.01.2022
Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

19:01 25.01.2022
Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

17:51 25.01.2022
New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

LATEST

Energoatom, EDF plan to sign agreement on cooperation in development of nuclear energy

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Ukrainian delegation to discuss economic cooperation with France in Paris

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD