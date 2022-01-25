Economy

17:43 25.01.2022

Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

2 min read
Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

On Tuesday, the dispatch center of NPC Ukrenergo requested for emergency electricity supply from the power system of Belarus at certain periods of time with a total volume of 650 MWh.

According to the company's operational data published on the Ukrenergo website, from 10:00 to 13:00 the amount of power provided was 450 MWh, from 13:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 17:00 – in total 200 MWh.

The system operator explained the request for emergency electricity supply by the need to conserve currently available reserves and ensure sustainable coverage of consumption peaks in the following periods.

"The request for emergency electricity supply is not related to the lack of power reserves in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

Earlier Belarus announced the provision of emergency electricity supply to the United Power System (IPS) of Ukraine on January 25 from 11:00 to 18:00 under a bilateral agreement on emergency electricity supply. The maximum power was to be 150 MW.

On January 25 at 4:22 am, Khmelnytsky NPP power unit No. 1 was disconnected from the power grid due to actuation of the differential protection relay of the unit transformer, followed by the actuation of the protection of the reactor plant.

In addition, unit No. 4 was disconnected from the power system at the Zaporizhia NPP on January 25 to eliminate the gas leak in the turbo generator cooling system for the duration of work until 07:00 on January 27. According to NPC Ukrenergo, as of 12:00 on Tuesday, the unit's capacity was reduced to zero.

Thus, on January 25, 12 out of 15 power units of four operating NPPs of Ukraine were actually in operation: the 66th day of the scheduled maintenance continued at power unit No. 4 of the Rivne NPP.

Emergency supplies in 2021 to Ukraine from Slovakia amounted to 4.1 million kWh, from Belarus – 13.2 million kWh, to Belarus – 0.4 million kWh, to Poland – 9.4 million kWh.

Tags: #ukrenergo #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 20.12.2021
Zelensky on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

Zelensky on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

09:38 20.12.2021
Belarusian FM confirms readiness to host nuclear weapons in response to NATO threats

Belarusian FM confirms readiness to host nuclear weapons in response to NATO threats

16:16 30.11.2021
World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

14:01 27.11.2021
Energy Community Secretariat agrees on final certification of Ukrenergo

Energy Community Secretariat agrees on final certification of Ukrenergo

10:14 22.11.2021
Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

17:36 17.11.2021
EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

16:29 17.11.2021
Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

16:58 15.11.2021
Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

15:23 15.11.2021
Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

LATEST

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD