Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

On Tuesday, the dispatch center of NPC Ukrenergo requested for emergency electricity supply from the power system of Belarus at certain periods of time with a total volume of 650 MWh.

According to the company's operational data published on the Ukrenergo website, from 10:00 to 13:00 the amount of power provided was 450 MWh, from 13:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 17:00 – in total 200 MWh.

The system operator explained the request for emergency electricity supply by the need to conserve currently available reserves and ensure sustainable coverage of consumption peaks in the following periods.

"The request for emergency electricity supply is not related to the lack of power reserves in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

Earlier Belarus announced the provision of emergency electricity supply to the United Power System (IPS) of Ukraine on January 25 from 11:00 to 18:00 under a bilateral agreement on emergency electricity supply. The maximum power was to be 150 MW.

On January 25 at 4:22 am, Khmelnytsky NPP power unit No. 1 was disconnected from the power grid due to actuation of the differential protection relay of the unit transformer, followed by the actuation of the protection of the reactor plant.

In addition, unit No. 4 was disconnected from the power system at the Zaporizhia NPP on January 25 to eliminate the gas leak in the turbo generator cooling system for the duration of work until 07:00 on January 27. According to NPC Ukrenergo, as of 12:00 on Tuesday, the unit's capacity was reduced to zero.

Thus, on January 25, 12 out of 15 power units of four operating NPPs of Ukraine were actually in operation: the 66th day of the scheduled maintenance continued at power unit No. 4 of the Rivne NPP.

Emergency supplies in 2021 to Ukraine from Slovakia amounted to 4.1 million kWh, from Belarus – 13.2 million kWh, to Belarus – 0.4 million kWh, to Poland – 9.4 million kWh.