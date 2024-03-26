Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

It is difficult to announce the exact time necessary for the restoration of the power supply system in Kharkiv, which was destroyed during an enemy attack on the city on the night of March 22, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"It is still hard to guarantee exact terms. We are speaking tentatively about a period of seven to ten days, maybe up to two weeks, when our power engineers can restore in full normal power supply in the city. Of course, this is assuming that no new large-scale destructions will be caused," he told a press briefing in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Despite the scale of destruction, the power engineers have already managed to restore power supply at critical infrastructure facilities and ensure a scheduled power supply for household consumers, Kudrytsky said.