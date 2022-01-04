Economy

09:24 04.01.2022

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

1 min read
Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expects Kyiv to agree on the sixth program of macro-financial assistance (MFA) of the European Union in the first half of 2022.

"This is one of the most stable financial programs, which from year to year allows to plan the relevant development costs. In addition, we have already built a certain practice of agreeing with the European Union the conditions for receiving each tranche of such macro-financial assistance," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, Ukraine has implemented all the conditions and received funds in full under the previous fifth program.

"We had no idea if we needed the sixth program when we signed the agreement on the fifth program, but now we can say for sure that we have established an understandable process of interaction with the EU... Therefore, we are ready for the sixth program... We hope that the next program of macro-financial assistance will be was concluded in the first half of 2022," she said.

The deputy prime minister said this program is an understandable and steady mechanism for receiving funds.

Tags: #stefanishyna #eu #assistance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 04.01.2022
Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

11:56 04.01.2022
Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

10:59 04.01.2022
Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

10:05 04.01.2022
Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

15:39 03.01.2022
Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

14:42 21.12.2021
Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

14:16 21.12.2021
Overall progress in implementation of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is over 61% - Stefanishyna

Overall progress in implementation of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is over 61% - Stefanishyna

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

11:38 15.12.2021
EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

14:05 09.12.2021
Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

Govt introduces state regulation of prices for long loaf, sunflower oil, limits markup for them to 10%

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

LATEST

Zelensky signs law abolishing labels on audiovisual works

Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

Govt introduces state regulation of prices for long loaf, sunflower oil, limits markup for them to 10%

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Strengthening fight against tax evasion, IT stimulation among legislative innovations coming into force on Jan 1 - lawyer

Issue of payment of debt to DTEK Renewables to be resolved following checks – Guaranteed Buyer head

Debt to RES generation for 2021 may be included in Ukrenergo transmission tariff – Guaranteed Buyer head

National Securities and Stock Market Commission takes control of about 10% of exchange commodity market – head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD