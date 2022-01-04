Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expects Kyiv to agree on the sixth program of macro-financial assistance (MFA) of the European Union in the first half of 2022.

"This is one of the most stable financial programs, which from year to year allows to plan the relevant development costs. In addition, we have already built a certain practice of agreeing with the European Union the conditions for receiving each tranche of such macro-financial assistance," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, Ukraine has implemented all the conditions and received funds in full under the previous fifth program.

"We had no idea if we needed the sixth program when we signed the agreement on the fifth program, but now we can say for sure that we have established an understandable process of interaction with the EU... Therefore, we are ready for the sixth program... We hope that the next program of macro-financial assistance will be was concluded in the first half of 2022," she said.

The deputy prime minister said this program is an understandable and steady mechanism for receiving funds.